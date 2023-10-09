How should America REACT to Hamas, Iran TERRORIST attacks on Israel?

Glenn Beck





Oct 9, 2023





Israel has declared war for the first time in 50 years after Hamas terrorists attacked multiple cities and slaughtered hundreds of Jews in an event that the nation is comparing to 9/11. But how did Israel not see this attack coming? Glenn and his head researcher, former military intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill, break down what we currently know: "This was an Iranian-backed, Iranian-planned, Iranian-coordinated plot." So, how should we take the fact that the Biden administration just gave Iran access to billions of dollars? And where will this war go from here? Glenn warns that Iran and Hamas are serious about destroying Israel. So, maybe Biden should reconsider how much of our military resources he's throwing at Ukraine.





