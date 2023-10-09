BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How should America REACT to Hamas, Iran TERRORIST attacks on Israel?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
149 views • 10/09/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 9, 2023


Israel has declared war for the first time in 50 years after Hamas terrorists attacked multiple cities and slaughtered hundreds of Jews in an event that the nation is comparing to 9/11. But how did Israel not see this attack coming? Glenn and his head researcher, former military intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill, break down what we currently know: "This was an Iranian-backed, Iranian-planned, Iranian-coordinated plot." So, how should we take the fact that the Biden administration just gave Iran access to billions of dollars? And where will this war go from here? Glenn warns that Iran and Hamas are serious about destroying Israel. So, maybe Biden should reconsider how much of our military resources he's throwing at Ukraine.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcEHN515k5M

Keywords
iranamericamilitaryisraelwarterroristglenn beckhamasresponsejason buttrill
