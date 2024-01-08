Jeffrey Epstein’s Entire Pedo Operation Was Based On Jewish Supremacy & Was Funded By Israel

These are the people who ran Israel’s blackmail operation and this is what they actually think about you
Since Epstein is trending I'd like to refresh your memory to when one of the victims, Maria Farmer, spoke in an interview of the abuse that she endured due to her not being “Jewish”.
'You're useless White girl, a poor little peasant.'
'Maria is not a “Jew”, she is a nobody.'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.