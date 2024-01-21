Create New Account
How Israel Controls Our Media
The Prisoner
Israel's apartheid policies over the Palestinian people are only possible because of international support. Governments fail to hold Israel to account, while corporations across the world profit from involvement in Israeli settlements or Israel's militarized repression of the Palestinian people.

We’re American Jewish Historians. This Is Why We’ve Left Zionism Behind

https://bdsmovement.net/news/we’re-american-jewish-historians-why-we’ve-left-zionism-behind

Amnesty International Declares Israel Guilty of Apartheid

https://bdsaustralia.net.au/amnesty-international-declares-israel-guilty-of-apartheid/

Documenting the ethnic cleansing of truth (and people) by the anti-Semitic Jews.

https://thisiszionism.blogspot.com

