Alexandra 360: Our Nation With Our Allies

In this episode, we tackle the latest political shifts and international events making headlines. First up, Kamala Harris emerges as the Democratic nominee. What does this mean for the party and the nation? We'll analyze her candidacy, policy positions, and the potential impact on the upcoming election.
Next, we turn our attention to a significant diplomatic visit: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in the United States. We'll explore the key discussions, agreements, and the broader implications for U.S.-Israel relations.
Join us for a comprehensive look at these pivotal developments and what they mean for the future of both domestic and international politics.