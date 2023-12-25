The Certainty Of The Things-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 24 2023

There were those who, believing the scripture, were waiting for His arrival 2,000 years ago. Are you one of those waiting for His return in our day?

Take a good look around you, and tell me what you see. I’ll tell you what I see in my role as editor of the end times news site Now The End Begins. I see a world that is very similar to the world that existed at the First Advent of Jesus Christ. God had not interacted with His people since the close of the Old Testament, giving the Jews 400 years of silence for their idolatry and faithlessness. In our day, even the Christians are asking where is God in all this last days mayhem, treachery and deceit? Good question.

“That thou mightest know the certainty of those things, wherein thou hast been instructed.” Luke 1:4 (KJB)

Paul says that we who believe in the Church Age are ‘called to be soldiers’, and what do soldiers do? They receive orders and follow instructions. At the birth of Jesus, there were those people who, responding to the last known instructions of the last prophet to speak, Malachi, held their position and waited for His arrival. Luke tells us that we might know the certainty of those things that scripture instructs us in. Spiritual orders given to be received by faith and carried out through practical application. There were precious few of these people at the First Advent, I’ll grant you that, but they were there, in position, and waiting for His arrival because they believed the scriptures. Here at the close of 2023, the question I want to ask today is are you one of those people? The answer may surprise you.