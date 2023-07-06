Sunday Service I The Prayer of Consecration

Will you allow God to do a consecrating work in your life?

You may have never allowed him to do it before. You may have never even thought about it: consecrating yourself. What does consecrating yourself mean? It means that you come out of the Babylon system. It's you're coming out of the demonic, evil system of this world, and you're stepping into the light and life of Jesus Christ.

You're complying with his word not because it's a book of rules, but because it's going to set you up for success. What would you do? Well, what do you want in place of the altar? What do you want? Place of the altar. What is it that's holding you back?

