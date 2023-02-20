© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The NATO crisis is gaining momentum - Turkey demanded that the United States return 1.4 billion dollars, which were paid for participating in the program to create the fifth generation F-35 fighter.
The United States excluded Turkey from the 2007 joint project, under which the Turks were to receive 100 F-35 aircraft, due to their purchase of Russian S-400 systems.
-Now Turkey can implement the plans previously voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu - in case the US refuses to supply F-35s, consider purchasing Russian Su-57s.