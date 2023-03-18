Can The Immoral FDIC Save Us From A Moral Hazard?



Americans are "taught" that government regulations (beyond the punishment of force or fraud) are necessary. Yet, the more government "rules" there are (and there are more than can even be enforced) the more the citizens find out that the regulations are largely an illusion. Whether it's "vaccines" or banking, or any other major debacle; it's time to put an end to the tool that Big Corporations use to create extraordinary advantages for themselves. It's time that Big Corporations have no choice but to compete in a free market. Unlike politicians and bureaucrats, the free market can't be bribed, bought or lobbied. Big Corporations hate the free market, and they're very pleased that the average American is "taught" to hate it too.