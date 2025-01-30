BLACKHAWK HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES CRJ700 ✈💥🚁 [HEADLINES OF FOREKNOWLEDGE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MJTruthUltra - The helicopter that collided with the airplane is reportedly a Blackhawk helicopter.. Blackhawk helicopters are highly advanced military aircraft.. the statistical chances of this being an accident and not a targeted kill to me is virtually 0%
Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1884804048764739944
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9igdt2 [thanks to https://abcnews.go.com/US/reagan-national-airport-closed-due-aircraft-emergency/story?id=118246693 🖼]
Inset image of headlines: https://imgflip.com/i/9ige8b
Pay close attention to the time these articles were written
https://x.com/MattWallace888/status/1884860569397625142