Movie star killed by VAXX poison injection fueled turbo CANCER

https://web.archive.org/web/20230731192524/https://twitter.com/peeweeherman/status/1425656435543711753
His
FB page says he battled cancer for years. I don't know if that means 2
years or 5 years. If he had cancer before he was injected with mRNA
poison, well, he was living with it successfully because he was still
making movies and performing. The poison shots made the cancer worse and
killed him. RIP Pee-wee.
https://www.facebookDOTcom/PeeweeHerman/posts/pfbid02anXqxMijfJSCvAsWZzcCRpCYToRHPwE4SD6MeXH7NWBk5kM3TFXL6tY2ay1HHv2Zl
###
"You don't want to get mixed up with a guy like me. I'm a loner, Dottie. A rebel."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mKLizztikRk
###
BREAKING: Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70
Actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70, years after a cancer diagnosis.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zIjDy6yMdLo
