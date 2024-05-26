BODYCAM Released of County Official EXPOSING Himself to Woman in a Park - Civil Rights Lawyer

As usual, our two-tiered "Just US" system has one set of rules for the #Parasite Class, and a whole other set of rules for the rest of us!





According to #Police ....

"We can't do anything right now, it has to be a #Felony"





Did I forget to mention that

THIS WHEN THE #CRIMINAL IS IN GOVERNMENT?





I've never seen Police refuse to arrest ANYONE ELSE on misdemeanor charges! NOT ONCE! I have even witnessed cops "create a phony crime" to charge someone with based solely on "we got a call"





But that's when it's YOU people! ( The #Slaves )

When it's "Government" apparently "There's nothing we can do"





It took OVER A YEAR for the body camera THAT THE PEOPLE OWN to be released by the #Criminals within "government"





This would all be remedied if these body cameras were given A FIVE MINUTE DELAY and then posted to the internet for the world to see!





THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA OWN THESE CAMERAS AND EVERY SECOND OF FOOTAGE ON THEM! I think it's time we stop "Asking permission" to view them!





And then being told that we must WAIT THREE YEARS to see our own property!





It is time to clean house folks!

EVERYONE wearing the "government" hat needs to be on trial for crimes!

And every last one of them needs to go to the PRISONS they built for YOU!





STOP TOLERATING this criminal cartel!

And it's past time to be PROSECUTING these government officials under 18 U.S.C. § 241 Conspiracy Against Rights and 18 U.S.C. § 242 Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law!





And for the record, the PROSECUTORS who are failing to charge their partners in government #Crime.... Well they need to be charged under the same statute!





A prosecutor failing to charge police who are clearly GUILTY under these statutes are COMPLICIT in the crime, they are "aiding and abetting" the cops guilty under these statutes when they don't prosecute them the SAME WAY they'd prosecute you or I. I've had ENOUGH, it's time these criminals are sent to PRISON like they fully deserve!





FIGHT for what is right 24/7/365!

Because we don't ever quit!





original video: County Official EXPOSED Himself to Woman in a Park | Year-Long Coverup, but now BODYCAM Released!

https://youtu.be/PV79me54fTM





Isaiah 41:10

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)