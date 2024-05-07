BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arriving at the protest: NO NATIONAL ID rally, Perth, May 2024 MVI_0554
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
77 views • 12 months ago

Were there 300 of us? You be the estimator; there was definitely more than 100. My first rally in a while, this Sunday 5th May, 2024. My enthusiasm for the event was tempered by the fact that it was the doings of a political party, that has had decades to stop the rot, and hasn’t. I stayed on for an hour and a half to chat with several people, some new to me.

Disclaimer: Any negative aspersions from me in this video towards any individual or organisation, including governments, are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.


Keywords
freedomcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticstyrannyhuman rightsdictatorshipdissentfamily valuesalbanesenuremberg codeone nationsaving australiaparliamentary improvementnational id legislation
