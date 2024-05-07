Arriving at the protest: NO NATIONAL ID rally, Perth, May 2024 MVI_0554

Were there 300 of us? You be the estimator; there was definitely more than 100. My first rally in a while, this Sunday 5th May, 2024. My enthusiasm for the event was tempered by the fact that it was the doings of a political party, that has had decades to stop the rot, and hasn’t. I stayed on for an hour and a half to chat with several people, some new to me.

