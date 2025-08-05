ON SPIRITUAL AND PHYSICAL HEALING (based on the New Revelation)

A few very important indications of the Lord and apostle Paul from the New Revelation, in regards to the importance of love and faith in spiritual and physical healing, an unveiling of the Miracle-Arkanum and a personal protocol for healing from a disciple of the Lord in the New Revelation.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





