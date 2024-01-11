Create New Account
J6: A True Timeline | Trailer & Link
Son of the Republic
WATCH: January 6th - A True Timeline

Thousands of crowdsourced video files.

Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage.

Dozens of police officer body cams.

One true timeline.

Do you know the whole story of January 6th? Find out what really happened.


A.J. Fischer | InvestigateJ6 (1 January 2024)

false flagcover-updeep statefbi informantinfiltrationinside jobagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6capitol riotcapitol protestinsurrection dayj6fedsurrectionfbi operativeconfidential human sourceorchestrated eventfbi instigatorfbi conspiratorfbi agitator

