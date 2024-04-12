First for Independence: The Halifax Resolves of 1776

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 12, 1776 - the first official action by one of the colonies in full support of declaring independence. The Halifax Resolves was also the first example of a colony-wide assembly admitting that reconciliation with the British was no longer an option.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 12, 2024