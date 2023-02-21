Jesus said that we would do greater things than He did. Can we be Overcomers like Jesus?.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tell that Robin to stop attacking YOUR house!
"...The LORD [is] providing "comfort to desponding saints and terror to presuming sinners." Isaiah 50
"Who is he that overcomes the world, but he that believes that Jesus is the Son of God?" 1 John 5:5. Overcomers!
For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, click this link, "Overcomers," on FaithfulLamb.com.
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com