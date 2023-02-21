Jesus said that we would do greater things than He did. Can we be Overcomers like Jesus?.

Tell that Robin to stop attacking YOUR house!

"...The LORD [is] providing "comfort to desponding saints and terror to presuming sinners." Isaiah 50

"Who is he that overcomes the world, but he that believes that Jesus is the Son of God?" 1 John 5:5. Overcomers!

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, click this link, "Overcomers," on FaithfulLamb.com.

