Major Incident! Barge Carrying 1,400 Tons of Toxic Methanol Sinking Into Ohio River Near Louisville
524 views • 03/29/2023

- Multiple Emergency Response Teams has been Deployed to Address Submerged Barge Carrying 1,400 Tons of Toxic Methanol in the Ohio River. A major incident has taken place in the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, requiring multiple emergency response teams. Ten barges have detached from their tugboat and are stranded at a dam, with one carrying over 1,400 tons of methanol, a highly toxic substance, and reportedly sinking. It is uncertain if there has been any leakage, but if so, the substance will likely dilute quickly, although some fish mortality may occur. The other barges were carrying soybean oil and corn. #Breaking #News #Louisville


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

