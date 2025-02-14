Zelensky (who banned himself from meeting with Putin) stated that he is ready now to meet with Putin - Munich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky (who banned himself from meeting with Putin) stated that he is ready to meet with Putin:
"I am ready to meet with only one Russian—Putin," Zelensky said, naming a condition: "Only after we have a joint plan with Trump and the EU."
🐻 Well according to your own laws, and Putin read those, you're an illegitimate president. So... that's probably not happening anytime soon.