‘US and Russia Closer to War Than Ever’: Lavrov issues stark warning | Times Now World
The Prisoner
389 views • 7 months ago

Tensions between the United States and Russia are escalating as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns of a potential direct military conflict, attributing the hostile environment to a "downward spiral of Russophobia" under President Biden. With the U.S. presidential election approaching, Lavrov downplays the significance of the outcome, suggesting that hardline policies toward Russia will persist regardless of who wins. Amidst allegations of Russian interference in the election, North Korea is reportedly deploying troops to Russia to assist in military operations against Ukraine, further complicating U.S.-Russia relations. As North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui engages with Lavrov in Moscow, fears of deeper military cooperation between the two nations grow, raising concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

Further Info:

US, Russia on ‘brink’ of direct conflict, Lavrov warns

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=297812

Mirrored - Times Now World


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiausaww3lavrov
