My Channel is going in a different direction
Beautifulhorizons2
Beautifulhorizons2
74 followers
33 views • 5 months ago

Hi all,


I know it has been a long while since I have last posted & that much of what I had posted has been deleted in regards to the Cemex child rape camp saga, Veterans On Patrol & Walking For the Forgotten Ministry.


After being boots on the ground & also marrying Michael "Lewis Arthur" Meyer, 


I learned that he & the group is not who they say or potray.


I in good conscience can neither promote or support the man, his "programs" his sexually promiscuous "ministry," members or those who sponsor & donate to this group who welcomes child abusers, groomers, molesters & predators into their mix & their beds.


The videos I will be posting are a part of my testimony which is written over on my Telegram channel.

It will not be posted here.

They are corney little music videos featuring my rescued service dog I made as part of my healing journey from the cult I unknowingly married into.


Eventually the videos will be in no certain order.


For now they are going backwards in time.


All music rights go to the original artists,


Unfortunately my organizational skills are lacking & I did not save the information as my original intent was just to make home videos.

Keywords
abusevacationtestimonyconnecticutspringsurvivoraprilfishingswimmingscenicservice dogcampgroundboatinghealing journeygriswoldhopeville pond state parkflat coated retrieverrescue pupspring daysong of indifferencesunny daystaycationcult abuse
