© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2g05u9d151
Please download that song and support “Free Miles Guo”. When you send Twitter or Getter, tag the politician, congressman, and senators. Let them know that We Together, We the People, can take down the CCP and save this great nation.
请下载支持这首歌“Free Miles Guo”。并当你发送Twitter或Getter时,加上你的国会议员，你的参议员，让他们知道我们一起可以打倒中共,并能拯救这个伟大的国家。
@diamondandsilk @s7gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp