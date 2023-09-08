A View from the Gray Zone on the Front - Death Trap - Like Shooting Fish in a Pond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 A view from the gray zone on the front.
You can see the death trap that it is for the AFU, the entire territory is littered with craters from RAF shelling as the AFU try to cross through it.
In this wide open terrain, the AFU have literally no chance at breaking through. It's pathetic really, like shooting fish in a pond.