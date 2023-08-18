Economics, BRICS, and Artifical Intelligence ... OH MY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Gulesserian joins Patriot Strong to discuss his book "The Practical MBA Of Economics: What They Do and Do Not Teach You In Business School" and everything you ever needed to know about economics, BRICS nations, and the future of Artificial Intelligence.