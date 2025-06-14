© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iron Dome in Action: Israel Intercepts Iranian Missiles Amid Escalation
Description:
Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system is intercepting waves of Iranian missiles and drones amid escalating conflict following Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Despite successful interceptions, some missiles have caused casualties and damage. Stay updated with News Plus Globe for the latest on this critical defense system and regional developments.
Hashtags:
#IronDome #IsraelDefense #MiddleEastCrisis #IranMissiles #NewsPlusGlobe #BreakingNews