P.1 Riccardo Bosi, Dave ‘Guru’ Graham, AustraliaOne: NSW election - EXEMPLARY LEADERS IN WAITING MVI_0233
700 views • 03/09/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/72a07977-b173-4f58-beca-a706b590af69

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/30996090-ac97-4219-adc2-207d848a404c

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aac29291-443e-4743-8fbc-889ba764abe3

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/35ca02e4-a236-4493-8565-501d0a35722f

We have an exquisite opportunity here in Australia, and New South Welshmen in particular, to elect two exemplary leaders into the Upper House on March 25th, 2023. Riccardo Bosi and David ‘Guru’ Graham are contesting the election, and if one or both win a seat, we have the best chance ever in Australia’s history of beginning the reversal of the diabolical mess that Australia has become. I include in part 2 my visualisation-imagination exercise to lift the odds of victory.Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives and calibre of leaders and officials, bureaucrats, and others.

Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionnew constitutionaustralia onericcardo bosisaving australiaparliamentary improvementnsw electiondavid guru grahampremier dominic perrottetnew south wales legislative council
