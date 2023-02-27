© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Whenever The CCP Has Started To Act Aggressively, There’s Never Been Any Accountability From The U.S. So, Why Would You Expect The CCP To Stop Its Aggression When It Has Never Faced Any Consequences For Doing So Before?”
@stinchfield1776 with @Nicole7749 talking about how the CCP influences America through front organizations taking orders directly from Beijing.
#Stinchfield #CCPInfiltration #NFSC #NewFederalStateOfChina #TakeDownTheCCP