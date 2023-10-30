Live Chat with Paul; -161- UFO stuff what else and Paul woken up by Ghost Girl maybe on film?

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Pauls new Raspberry Pi Restreamer + Ghost Girl caught on video frames you decide one camera went down! + New UFO videos to look over [00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and new setup first! fixes a YT layout extension a new issue that popped up. I hate googles video page layouts and now removing about and banner icons LAME! [00:18:00] (2) Topic Begins - Paul explains about his latest apparition visit at 6:30am that woke him up and shows some analyst of frame images he did that could back up his story, but it never be solid enough for skeptics! [00:34:00] (2b) Paul re-Caps his other experiences of blondes known as tall whites which he never remotely believed in until the strangeness happened and other childhood memories back when living in high rise near pine forest as a kid [00:45:00] (2c) Paul googles images of blonde girls in dress and finds one a perfect match! Synchronicity! [00:53:38] (3) GUFONs wow ghost video clip analyzed by Paul could it be legit or something more natural? [01:09:00] (4) Comparing it to the best Apparition caught on Film by Ben Hansen [01:38:38] (5) Devil on Trail - review Paul does on the netflix case if legit without spoiling it for people to watch it.. recommended watch [01:48:00] (6) Paul asked to check out some fake news and fake video [01:52:30] (7) Some funnies from CosmicJudas with Knapp F-ing out loud about UFO people in the twitter community.. too funny! [01:59:00] (8) Grusch grifting for cash to speak in a SCIF (a sound proof room for invited ears only) [02:05:00] (9) UFOman putting up the LED USB portable fan that Paul exposed from Chris Lehto and got called out by Lehto for using it without permission lol and got Gabbers info all messed up.. too funny. [02:28:00] (10) Countrymann shows out sounding depressed and down. Paul explains life is tough and world is crazy right now but it should get better! [02:39:00] (11) Look over alleged UFOs from various but first thirdphaseofmoon and the shills they are promoting should be a red flagged for the cult followers of TRAVIS WALTON! [03:51:00] (12) UFOofInterest latest debunks from cgi artist being pushed by fraud tiktok and YT channels! [03:55:00] (13) What Atoms look like and how they do it (non 3D though) [04:03:00] (14) Paul tests out Tyler Avatar Funny and new volume setup to see how well it sounds now.. before rounding up for the day Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Extra! had the AI noise filter got rid of the feed back sound the guy was playing LOL.. OBS nvidia kit for you I guess.. I wonder if I should use basic filtering now then dam it.. more play needed. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.