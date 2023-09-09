FLASHBACK | Speech by Dr. Jerome Corsi: Trump recruited by the Military.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jerome Corsi is the coauthor of Unfit for Command and author of The Obama Nation, both #1 New York Times bestsellers.
Since 2004, I have written six New York Times bestsellers on subjects including presidential politics, the economy, and Iran. I have appeared on Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC, as well as in hundreds of Radio interviews.
I received my Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University in 1972, and I'm currently the owner of JRLC Publishing and a senior staff reporter with WND.com.
