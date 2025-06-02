BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rhodesia Myth | Zoomer Historian
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
156 views • 3 months ago

(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)

Rhodesia—once Africa’s most prosperous nation—was destroyed by globalist lies. White settlers transformed a savage land into a thriving civilization, yet were demonized as “racists” for resisting communist-backed terrorists. Under Ian Smith, Rhodesia boasted the highest black living standards on the continent. But Britain, bowing to hysterical Afro-Asian pressure, betrayed its loyal Rhodesians, forcing suicidal “majority rule.” The result? Zimbabwe collapsed into famine, hyperinflation, and tribal genocide. Today, the same emotional propaganda fuels mass immigration and anti-White policies in the West. Rhodesia’s fate warns us: civilization dies when competence is sacrificed for “diversity.” Will we learn—or repeat their tragedy?


Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.


Release Date: 2025

...............

🔗 All Credit To Zoomer Historian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udhcI-BZoCg


🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator:

• Subscribestar: subscribestar.com/zoomerhistorian

• Buy Me A Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/ZoomerHistorian

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Keywords
anti-communismwestern declineanti-globalismgreat replacementrhodesiaian smithzoomer historianwhite advocacybased historyzimbabwe collapse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy