© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How You Can be Led of the Spirit of God: Kenneth Hagin (Chapter 22 & 23 Perception)
Acts 2:17 KJV
[17] And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: And your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, And your young men shall see visions, And your old men shall dream dreams:
#guidance #holyspirit #faith #Israel #Netanyahu #Trump