How You Can be Led of the Spirit of God: Kenneth Hagin (Chapter 22 & 23 Perception)





Acts 2:17 KJV

[17] And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: And your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, And your young men shall see visions, And your old men shall dream dreams:





#guidance #holyspirit #faith #Israel #Netanyahu #Trump