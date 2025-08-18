© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Lunch Break discusses, what if Artificial Intelligence wasn’t invented at all—but rediscovered from a lost, advanced civilization that existed before a reset? In the early 1900s, secret excavations under the Sphinx and deep within the Saqqara necropolis uncovered giant-sized tombs, hieroglyphs that looked like circuitry, and technology unlike anything in our history books. Instead of sharing the truth, authorities buried the evidence, denied the finds, and shipped artifacts into private collections. The official timeline of AI may be a complete fabrication—because the real story begins long before we were told humanity had the capability to create it.