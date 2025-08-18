BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They already had A.I. - My lunch break
andreash
andreash
87 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
38 views • 4 weeks ago

Source: https://rumble.com/v6xn5oa-they-already-had-a.i..html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a 

https://www.youtube.com/@Mylunchbreak 

My Lunch Break discusses, what if Artificial Intelligence wasn’t invented at all—but rediscovered from a lost, advanced civilization that existed before a reset? In the early 1900s, secret excavations under the Sphinx and deep within the Saqqara necropolis uncovered giant-sized tombs, hieroglyphs that looked like circuitry, and technology unlike anything in our history books. Instead of sharing the truth, authorities buried the evidence, denied the finds, and shipped artifacts into private collections. The official timeline of AI may be a complete fabrication—because the real story begins long before we were told humanity had the capability to create it.

Keywords
aihistoryold worldmy lunch break
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy