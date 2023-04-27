© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.25 "There are so many wake-up calls that American people have ignored by choice... This is more threatening than a Pearl Harbor attack, but the American people are sleeping. This is a national crisis and the crisis is the CCP. The CCP enemy number one, Mr. Miles Guo, is behind the bar." said Nicole @Nicole7749 on John Fredericks Radio Show.
💥妮可参加John Fredericks电台节目：”美国人民选择忽视这些警钟，这件事比珍珠港被偷袭的威胁性还大，但美国人民还在沉睡！这是国家级危机，这个危机正是中共，而中共的头号敌人，郭文贵先生，正身陷囹圄！”
#释放郭文贵 #释放王艳萍 #中共秘密警察站 #消灭中共