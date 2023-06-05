Switch To Conceal Carry For Your Own Safety

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Situational awareness is becoming increasingly a big deal for safety. SA is a purposeful behavior. Link to Mike Glover's vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65mJ_wfeIvQ In light of the boundless rabidity of the left it is my view that the time for open carry has passed, and that those of us who carry a firearm should do so concealed when/where legal. Carrying concealed will better prevent a criminally minded leftist from trying to gain possession of your weapon. Further, it will better prevent being dragged into an altercation with a crazed, rabid leftist who simply seeks to provoke you.