BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truths So Unbelievable, Few Believe It - "They" Are Reducing Population - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • 02/26/2024

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-02-25: When The Truth Is Too Unbelievable " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD explains that the reason people will buy the lie in this last hour is because the truth is just too unbelievable.

.

REFERENCES LINKS:

- JAMA Network, Thunderstorm Asthma and Climate Change

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2815452

- Nature.com, Genomic data in the All of Us Research Program

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06957-x

- Update from JB in Japan (PDF)

https://calvarychapelkaneohe.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/JapanUpdate-2024-02.pdf

- PassPort Novel Transdermal Drug Delivery System

https://passport-tech.com

- Nikkei.com, article on 2022 COVID deaths

https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUA277KO0X20C23A2000000

- UK Office for National Statistics, Shocking Data, that England Has Suffered ONE MILLION Covid Vaccine Deaths in Just Two Years

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland

- UK Office for National Statistics, Death Causes, Vaccinated, Unvaccinated

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https://substack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/5ca7cd78-9fb2-430d-9a9e-f6b72dd70be6_639x426.png

- Patent, DNA Based Identification and Tracking System

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20060285685A1/en

- Patent, A system to achieve digital immortality

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021127608A1/en

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

Keywords
biblechristjesusvaccinechristianchristianityprophecychurchrapturetribulationcontrolend timesdepopulationdnarevelationantichristvaxsecond comingtrackingjdfarag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy