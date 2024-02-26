Truths So Unbelievable, Few Believe It - "They" Are Reducing Population - JD Farag [mirrored]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-02-25: When The Truth Is Too Unbelievable " posted on JDFarag.org
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )
.
Pastor JD explains that the reason people will buy the lie in this last hour is because the truth is just too unbelievable.
.
REFERENCES LINKS:
- JAMA Network, Thunderstorm Asthma and Climate Change
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2815452
- Nature.com, Genomic data in the All of Us Research Program
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06957-x
- Update from JB in Japan (PDF)
https://calvarychapelkaneohe.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/JapanUpdate-2024-02.pdf
- PassPort Novel Transdermal Drug Delivery System
- Nikkei.com, article on 2022 COVID deaths
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUA277KO0X20C23A2000000
- UK Office for National Statistics, Shocking Data, that England Has Suffered ONE MILLION Covid Vaccine Deaths in Just Two Years
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
- UK Office for National Statistics, Death Causes, Vaccinated, Unvaccinated
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https://substack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/5ca7cd78-9fb2-430d-9a9e-f6b72dd70be6_639x426.png
- Patent, DNA Based Identification and Tracking System
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20060285685A1/en
- Patent, A system to achieve digital immortality
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021127608A1/en
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!