How Humans are Tweaked to become "Hackable Animals" - Interview with Dr. Daniel Broudy

Yuval Noah Harari, World Economic Forum Lecturer and History Professor at Hebrew University of Jerusalem has been gaining quite some attention with his statements that humans will be nothing more than hackable animals in the near future. Researcher and Professor Dr. Daniel Broudy joins us again to explain the status quo and future implications of this rapidly developing transition onto transhumanism and posthumanism. What role do the mRNA jabs play in this, how is this agenda being communicated and obscured in public discourse and what will the future look like if we don‘t opt out en masse? Find out more in this interview!