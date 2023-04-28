BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kids are Drugged, Force Vax'd, Sex Trafficked! Whistleblower shares Horrors of Foster Care system!
135 views • 04/28/2023

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine


April 27, 2023


DeAnna is first joined by Sylvia Beachy, of RescuetheFosters.org who is a Foster Care whistleblower and reveals the horrors of the Foster Care and CPS system, including child trafficking, and the drugging, raping and abuse of young children.


Then DeAnna is joined by Mike O' Mara, another victim of the Vax who's life and body has been destroyed and he's knocking on death's door. Then... DARWIN AWARDS!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!

WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Keywords
childrenabusekidschild traffickingwhistleblowercpsforced vaccinationsex traffickingfoster carehorrorsdruggedrapingdeanna lorraineshots fireddarwin awardssylvia beachyrescuethefostersmike omara
