Kids are Drugged, Force Vax'd, Sex Trafficked! Whistleblower shares Horrors of Foster Care system!

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





April 27, 2023





DeAnna is first joined by Sylvia Beachy, of RescuetheFosters.org who is a Foster Care whistleblower and reveals the horrors of the Foster Care and CPS system, including child trafficking, and the drugging, raping and abuse of young children.





Then DeAnna is joined by Mike O' Mara, another victim of the Vax who's life and body has been destroyed and he's knocking on death's door. Then... DARWIN AWARDS!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress.





