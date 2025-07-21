Criminal Referral Indictment, Criminal Charges To Obama Administration! Must Watch!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Makes Criminal Refferal to the Office of The Department of Justice Pam Bondi to be Assisted by FBI Director Kash Patel. Criminal Charges to Be Brought, Arrests soon to Follow! We Survived it All! Now These Criminals Pay! Way To Go Humanity!
It’s An Incredible Time To Be Alive In Our Continued Fight to Absolutely Destroy The Deep State! End The Corruption Forever! To Bring Back Our Republic! Spaceship Technology! Freedom! We The People Will Never Stop Fighting Until We Have This Freedom! Never Back Down! Never Give In!
The End of The Vampire’s Ball Is Near!