BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The USA wants World War...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 11/04/2023

The shadow government running the USA are determined to drag the world into war. The same way 9/11 was orchestrated to kick start wars against Afghanistan and Iraq, they allowed Hamas with the help of israeli soldiers , to start the latest war. The USA will use its attack dog Israel to cause so much death and destruction in Gaza , that the world will have no choice but to intervene, that`s what the USA wants so it can escalate the war against Iran , Russia and China. The USA is the 2nd beast mentioned in Revelations 13, it will relentlessly strive to dominate the entire world, no matter who the so called `president` is, until it brings in its digital currency worldwide and thereby enslave the whole of humanity. That`s why since its inception, the USA is striving along with its vassals, and attack dogs, to dominate the world. The shadow government running the USA, also controls the EU, UK , Nato but it`s not enough. What can we do? we must reject everything that comes from the USA.

Keywords
worldwarusa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy