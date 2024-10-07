Bases 147 Daryl James SSP at JMF-RAF St Mawgan British Alien facility

Daryl James gives a part 1 in his experience in teh 20-20 program, and his personal interaction large Reptilian soldiers at the British base, in north Cornwall.

Peter Paget, a former Scientific Advisor to the British Government explained some years ago, how he was called in to deal with ETs at the St Mawgan base, as they objected to the twin base St Mawgan - Machrihannish bases listening to their under sea acivities.

The base is also part of one of the UK "Space Ports" as more launch sites in the UK become online

