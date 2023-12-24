Create New Account
Progression of a maple tree losing it's leaves in the Fall
Log Cabin Homestead
2 Subscribers
267 views
Published 2 months ago

In the fall of 2023 I took a picture every day of this maple tree just before peak color until losing all its leaves, and decided to make a slide show out of it.

The tree stubbornly hung on to most of it's leaves until after day 16, we got rain and wind the night before and the next day there were dramatically less leaves.

The progression goes from 10-13-23 to 12-18-23.




Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music

License code: V1IWSE3KRK7QD8HN

