Progression of a maple tree losing it's leaves in the Fall

In the fall of 2023 I took a picture every day of this maple tree just before peak color until losing all its leaves, and decided to make a slide show out of it.
The tree stubbornly hung on to most of it's leaves until after day 16, we got rain and wind the night before and the next day there were dramatically less leaves.
The progression goes from 10-13-23 to 12-18-23.
https://logcabinhomestead.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381
Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music
License code: V1IWSE3KRK7QD8HN
