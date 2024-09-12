9/11: 23 YEARS LATER! - Dancing Israelis, Controlled Demolition & False Flags! - 1 Hour Special

GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on 9/11 on the 23rd anniversary of the tragedy that lead the world into complete militaristic tyranny with millions dying in the aftermath.

9/11 was a false flag attack that changed the world forever. In this video, we talk about controlled demolition, we play an interview with Richard Gage AIA from a year ago and we delve into the Dancing Israelis coverup by showing a 2016 report from the great James Corbett who detailed the Dancing Israelis brilliantly.

Why were confirmed Mossad agents waiting on a rooftop to take photos of the World Trade Centers falling 45 minutes before the first plane hit? Why were they sent to document the event days before it happened by the Israeli government? Why were they dancing and celebrating?

Who was involved in the September 11th attacks? Israel? The United States government? Elements of MI6? There are many theories but it appears that western intelligence agencies worked together to play out the script which has opened the door to vast levels of surveillance and tyranny since.

All one has to say today is "Building 7" and people will know what they're talking about, but it hasn't always been that way. Today we're dealing with many similar false flags like October 7th in Israel or "Covid." They all lead to crackdowns based on fear and compliance.

We must be vigilant and call it out as we see it instead of waiting 23 years for people to wake up.





In the face of World War 3, civil war, destruction of the food and energy supply, economic collapse, housing collapse, demoralization, psyops and more we must prepare ourselves. It is the only way to set ourselves free is to not be dependent on the system that enslaves us.





