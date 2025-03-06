BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trumplensky SMACKDOWN from Zansans perspective
Zanimations
Zanimations
8 followers
Follow
28 views • 6 months ago

Yes im waay to late for the newscycle. Dont care. The people with mosquito memory are not well suited to be viewers of this channel btw. +You guys dont read the description anyways. So lets use it for SEO purposes: FULL MOVIE . Movie . Satire . Comedy . Zanimations . Bitchute . Conspiracy . NWO . Russel Brand (yes, he isnt in this at all. Hate that asshat btw. ;D) . AI . Robot takeover . Goyslop . Klaus Schwab . Putin . Vance the poofter . big tits !!! This description is probably not gonna do anything for this vid, and if it does anything it will be affecting it negatively. LMAO . LOL . rofl . roflcopter . Hahahaha . XAXAXAXAXA . KEK . I think I stop writing this drivel now. And now to the attributions. Like a true pro I hide this at the bottom of the description. Sadly I cant deliver any shilllinks apart from my redbubble store, but the pinned comment suffices imho. Only one will be made. Intelligent Counterspell Is the guy talking in the beginning about the wrestling belt. (I didnt even ask him if I can use his material tbh. Lets see if he ever finds out about it. XD)

Keywords
trumpsatirecomedyfunnytheaterzelenskyunhealthy food
