This Saint News 7/20/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: I think now we know why Trump wanted off of the Epstein carousel... he knew Tulsi was about to drop the proof of Russiagate. Corporate greed is siphoning your money into the pockets of billionaires. Let's see what we can do about it. I'll show you some Epstein details you may have missed, and then we'll try to look at this Epstein thing from different angles. I got your X Files all ready to go. Is Jay Z trying to deny paternity to a secret love child? All that, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





Newsmax Rob Finnerty saw such a poor attempt at a "gotcha scoop" that he simply had to read it to his viewers. https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1945641682969534640





PBD Podcast CEO BUSTED After Alleged Affair Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam https://x.com/PBDsPodcast/status/1945989392243552572





EL CHAPO'S SON PREPARES TO REVEAL EVERYTHING HE KNOWS ABOUT CORRUPT OFFICIALS TO U.S. GOVERNMENT https://x.com/TheIntelSCIF/status/1945834327045972395





Gold prices say the fiscal collapse is accelerating.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1945445812630151439





Eric Weinstein says he’d “bet money” that Epstein was an intelligence asset, with influence that went as far as controlling/buying off scientists and BURYING important discoveries.

https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/the-jeffrey-epstein-story-just-got





Money is being filtered to the billionaires that don’t need more, & they’re working you to death to ensure That you don’t have the bandwidth left to demand more of your politicians.

https://x.com/TheVinoMom/status/1944911906742972789





Did y’all know that Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel, and Ehud Barak (former PM of Israel) jointly invested in an Israeli tech company called Carbyne?https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1945578929420419139





HHS RFKJ I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors. https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1945967016357064707





The one time Stephen King defends Donald Trump. https://x.com/TimcastNews/status/1945648814376825114





Turns out Elon Musk isn’t crazy after all. https://x.com/ShawnRyanShow/status/1942260072966390073