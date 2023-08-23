We Need Help & Protection From High Severity Cluster B Abusers, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hi Everyone I am Debra. I speak up against toxic Cluster B-type abusive people because it is important to sound the alarm to do everything that we can to help victims of demonic Cluster B abuse. I know for sure that our Father in Heaven has not created his people for a life of abuse here on this Earth.