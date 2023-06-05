VERITAS RADIO - Bio-Geology: The Remnants of Titans - Pt 2

This is part two of an audio interview (with visuals), from Dec 2022, with Mel Hostalrich of Veritas Radio. The second part of Mel's interviews are normally only available to Veritas Radio members, but Mel has kindly given permission to share part two with you here!





This will be a nice warmup to a second conversation that Mel and I recently had, which will likely be aired within in the next couple of weeks.





Mel has a wonderful interview style and always asks insightful questions. I've listened to many Veritas interviews over the years, and I was honored to be invited on his show. I hope you enjoy the conversation!





His monumental body of work can be found here:

https://veritasradio.com/

Veritas TV Youtube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@VeritasTV/vi...

-----------------------------------------------

This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.





Part I - Petrified Titans and Organs - The Discoveries

• PETRIFIED TITANS ...

https://youtu.be/dnlLwqVyzyU





Thanks again to all the subscribers for your wonderful comments!





My channel locations:

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos

/ stellium777

LBRY/Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Stellium7:5

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/M0i3e4RHg5wyY2M8

Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=ste...

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/189A...





If you like what I have done, and would like to support the work, you can do so via Paypal, Patreon or Bitcoin. Your support is greatly appreciated!





Paypal: [email protected]

Patreon: www.Patreon.com/Stellium7

Bitcoin address: 13UyASMyuqQ41mW1DUPEULtZGRJfwPDy9Z

Shared from and subscribe to:

Stellium7

https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos



