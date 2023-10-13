God's Kingdom is Our Purpose..... Walkin' and Talkin' Across America! Come walk with me!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a few thoughts on Life and God's Kingdom as I am Walkin' Across America! Feel free to come WalkinAndTalkinAcrossAmerica with me, I am in Rockhill PA today heading south towards Philadelphia.....then Baltimore, and then DC.....after that I'm winging it, if they don't Jan 6 me while ein DC! God Bless us all, God Bless America, come walk across America on Rumble with me, Threelittlebirdz almost exclusively on Rumble!