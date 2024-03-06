Quo Vadis





March 5, 2024





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary on Satan Unleashed and Nuclear War.





Thank you!





Some of the latest messages from Our Lord Jesus and Our Blessed Mother are addressed particularly to believers to whom they are urging to persevere and pray and do sacriifices for those who do not yet believe and remain uncoverted.





One message urged believers to bear the crosses of about two-thirds of mankind who have gone spiritually astray so as to spare them from going to hell.





Some messages have become rather explicit about what’s coming.





A mystic known as Lorena of Mexico, who is under the guidance of a priest, received recently a message allegedly from the Blessed Mother pleading to believers to recite certain prayers, including the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, and to fast at least thrice a week for two weeks starting March 4, 2024.





The Blessed Mother was also quoted to have said that the prophesied Warning, which will precede the Great Chastisement, will come earlier than was initially in the divine plan because too much sin has pervaded the world.





(There will be a total solar eclipse on April 9 which is the day after Divine Mercy Sunday when plenary indulgence can be given to all who comply with the requirements of the Church.





I cite this for possible spiritual significance because the eclipse will cast shadow on seven areas named Nineveh in the United States, including those in Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsyvania, Virginia, and New York.





This is interesting on account of the Biblical episode on a place called Nineveh whose people were warned of divine punishment unless they repented of misdeeds which they did. )





Even in Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where the Blessed Mother has been appearing and issuing messages since 1981, the spark of urgency has become manifest.





But from there, too, is the call from the Blessed Mother not to be afraid, as we humans are destined for eternity and called to perfect happiness in Heaven.





In this light, I am sharing the following interview of Father Livio Fangaza, head of Radio Maria and regarded as a voice of the Medjugorje apparitions.





The interview was held in 2022 and involved Medjugorje visionary Marija.





The interview was held after the Blessed Mother in Medjugorje said the following message on March 25, 2022:





“Dear children! I hear your cry and prayers for peace.





For years Satan has been fighting for war.





Therefore God sent me among you to guide you on the path of holiness, because humanity is at the crossroads.





I invite you: return to God and to God’s Commandments to feel good on Earth and to get out of this crisis you have entered because you do not listen to God who loves you and wants to save you and guide you towards new life.





Thank you for answering my call. ”





Here’s the interview:





Father Livio asks: “Marija, do you think there is a danger of a nuclear world war?





Is this period real or is it just a way the devil uses to scare? ”





Visionary Marija responds: “I don’t want to go into detail about the Secrets, but Father Livio, did you feel that I am nervous?





No!





We are not agitated because we believe that the Madonna is with us, we believe that the Madonna, as she herself says, listens to our cry and our prayers.





I believe that Our Lady is with us, God has allowed her, as she has said countless times, to be among us to help us.





I believe that the forty years of the Madonna’s presence among us are precisely this.





Humanity is at the crossroads, Our Lady is with us, she is on our side.





Satan is strong, Our Lady said it in several messages.





Satan is unleashed, you said so at the opening of this new millennium.





“We know that evil exists and many times it uses us through our selfishness and our arrogance; many times we also do harm because we don’t have that sensitivity, that love of God that is within us.





We live with the humanity of a rebellious man, without listening to God’s Commandments.





Our Lady, precisely for this reason, with her sweetness and her constancy, guides us to tell us that God is with us and we must not be afraid.”





Father Livio asks: “In a message from a few months ago, Our Lady said that Satan wants to fill our hearts with fear for the future, but the future belongs to God.





One of Satan’s tactics is to terrify us, when instead we must know that the presence of the Madonna and our response to her call allows us to live well on Earth.”





Visionary Maria responds: “This is why Our Lady tells us ‘I invite you: return to God and to God’s Commandments to feel good on Earth’.





We are here on Earth but our destination is Heaven.





We have the example of Lazarus who was a friend of Jesus, who when he entered the tomb his sisters told him that he stank, as if to say that he was already decomposing.





