THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Wednesday 1/17/24 • Biden Admin Warns Texas to Allow Feds Back Into Eagle Pass
Published a month ago

BIDEN ADMIN WARNS TEXAS HAS UNTIL TODAY TO ALLOW FEDS BACK INTO EAGLE PASS, THREATENS TO TAKE “APPROPRIATE ACTION”

DHS accuses Texas of acting unconstitutionally in blocking Customs and Border Protection's access to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas.

DHS General Counsel says they’ll refer the matter to DOJ "for appropriate action and consider all other options available to restore Border Patrol’s access to the border."


