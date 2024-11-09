Five Things That Will Harm You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Their are five things that if You keep doing them You will pay a heavy price?
Music by Send Rain
Malice; a disposition to injure others, a spirit of revenge.
Guile; Hide Your Sin, Blame others
Adam and Eve
Hypocrisies; Actor, pretending to be something you’re not, putting on a show.
Envies; It’s not fair? You have that and I don’t, why did this happen to me and not you?
Evil Speaking’s; You always have to throw in your two cents? Can’t shut up.
Your words are powerful, you can curse yourself and others?