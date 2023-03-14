Quo Vadis





March 13, 2023





In this video we share Father Gabriel Amorth on Our Lady's Protection from Evil.





I could not say how many times the Mother of God came to my aid.





She has been with me since my first exorcism. And from long before, forever, throughout life.





Before I became a priest, war broke out.





I, like everyone, had to leave my family and friends.





I learned that Don Alberione had pledged his spiritual sons to the Queen of the Apostles so that the Mother of God would protect them all.





So I did. I begged don Alberione to vow me and all my dear ones to the Queen of the Apostles.





A war broke out, and then it ended.





Neither I nor all my brothers suffered any harm.





Not even a single bullet grazed us. And my brothers, although they had to go through terrible hardships, came out unscathed.





That meant a lot to me.





Shortly before my ordination, a dull doubt appeared in me, not so much in connection with priestly ordination as with the place where God wants me to become a priest.





I was thinking about whether it is really good for me to enter the Society of Saint Paul? Is God really calling me there?





Or does he want me somewhere else?





I dispelled those doubts on the day of the ordination.





My mother greeted Don Alberione and said to him: "Thanks to the fact that you pledged my Gabriele and his brothers to the Mother of God, they were saved."





I cried with joy.





With that simple sentence, my mother confirmed to me that the Mother of God protected me thanks to the dedication of Don Alberione and that this company is where she wants me to be.





The Mother of God saved me from death during the war so that I could become a priest, a priest in the Society of Saint Paul.





I must say that consecrating a person to the Immaculate Heart of Mary means raising an invisible but impenetrable shield around that person.





Why wouldn't today's mothers dedicate their children to the Mother of God!?





A simple prayer of a priest with that intention is enough.





All children should be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.





Then they would have a unique protection.





Even today I am under the protection of the Mother of God. Satan knows this very well, because when I mention her, the Mother of Jesus, during the exorcism, he cries like a child and shakes.





It doesn't move me at all.





I let him cry, aware that she, the Mother of God, is the surest protection I can place myself under and I am aware that in the blink of an eye she can chase Satan away and make him plummet to where he deserves to be - to hell.





My life is marked by the Mother of God.





This was strongly manifested in 1959.





On September 13 of that year, Italy was dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.





Everything happened in Catania.





It was the crowning of the 16th National Eucharistic Congress, a wonderful symphony of the Eucharistic rite and veneration of Mary.





With this event, the people wanted to return to the Mother of God through religious renewal, more frequent church attendance and new Christian efforts in society.





To my surprise, I was entrusted with coordinating the whole event.





Not just that.





I had to advocate for the statue of Our Lady of Fatima to come to all major Italian cities in the previous months.





It was painstaking work.





A year dedicated to the Mother of God, the Kingdom of Light.





I never thought that after that advocacy for the Kingdom of Light, for the Mother of God, I would fight again, but in a different guise, in the guise of an exorcist.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amhBMsqK0Fg